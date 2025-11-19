Alleged Crime Intelligence agent Brown Mogotsi will resume testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at 1400 GMT on Wednesday afternoon after his appearance was delayed due to discrepancies identified in his statement, the commission said.

Mogotsi will consult with his legal team to review documents in the commission’s exhibit bundle that he has not yet examined. The delay follows a Tuesday hearing in which he struggled to recall details from his pre-prepared statement.

During questioning by evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson, Mogotsi could not remember specifics about a person he mentioned in a message to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. The message related to someone allegedly awarded a 30 million rand ($1.65 million) contract with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“Oh, Joshias, his name was Joshias,” Mogotsi said when pressed for details.

When asked if Joshias was a first or surname, he responded: “I can’t remember his surname. We were just interacting, and he said he has a contract with SAPS for R30 million.”

The commission will allow Mogotsi additional time Wednesday morning to review evidence before resuming at 1400 GMT.

Mogotsi, a North West businessman, is testifying in the second phase of the commission, which began hearings on Nov. 18. He has been described in previous testimony as an alleged middleman between suspended Police Minister Mchunu and accused crime boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

On Tuesday, Mogotsi made several allegations, including claims that KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi works for the United States Central Intelligence Agency and that he himself operates as a Crime Intelligence “contact agent.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission in July to investigate allegations that criminal syndicates have infiltrated South Africa’s law enforcement, intelligence and judicial institutions. The inquiry is chaired by retired Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.