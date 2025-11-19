An exchange at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 19 November 2025 in Tshwane became tense when evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson questioned the credibility of witness Brown Mogotsi. The confrontation arose after Mogotsi alleged during his testimony that he had worked as an agent, prompting Chaskalson to accuse him of being untruthful.

According to the proceedings, Mogotsi explained that while agents often operate covertly, they are nonetheless guided by rules and are not permitted to lie unless carrying out a mission. Chaskalson pressed him on this point, specifically asking whether the rules he referred to prohibited lying under oath. Mogotsi agreed that they did.

Chaskalson then confronted Mogotsi with an affidavit he had previously submitted. In that affidavit, Mogotsi described himself as a government employee working in the Office of the Minister of Police. When asked whether that statement was accurate, Mogotsi conceded it was not. He further told the commission that when he introduced himself to an unidentified general, he did so without revealing his status as an agent. He claimed that when asked how the general might secure a promotion through him, he replied by presenting himself as a government agent.

Chaskalson challenged these inconsistencies, stating that the contradictions undermined Mogotsi’s credibility. “I stand by my submission that you are lying. You lied under oath. You are a professional liar,” Chaskalson said, emphasising that Mogotsi’s statements appeared to conflict with both the affidavit and his oral evidence.

The Madlanga Commission continues to examine testimony related to internal practices within state institutions, with particular attention to allegations of improper conduct by officials and operatives. Mogotsi’s appearance, marked by contested claims and pointed questioning, underscores the commission’s broader task of testing the reliability of witnesses while seeking clarity on the extent of alleged misconduct.

As the inquiry proceeds, the commission is expected to hear further testimony that may either reinforce or contradict Mogotsi’s account.