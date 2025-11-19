Air travellers in and out of Cape Town are facing significant disruptions this week as a fuel shortage at Cape Town International Airport affects both domestic and international flights. Airport authorities and industry representatives say the situation stems from supply constraints linked to an ongoing South African Revenue Service (SARS) audit.

According to Avhapfani Tshifularo, Chief Executive of the Fuels Industry Association of South Africa, the SARS audit has restricted the movement of aviation fuel stored at Burgan Cape Terminals at the Port of Cape Town. The terminal is the airport’s primary supplier, and the limited fuel flow has directly contributed to the current fuel shortage, which began on Saturday.

Tshifularo explained that roughly 15 million litres of Jet A-1 aviation fuel are currently held under detention due to the audit. This amount is estimated to represent about 30 days’ worth of supply for the airlines operating at the airport. With the detention still in place, airport operations have become increasingly strained.

To maintain some level of continuity, contingency measures have been implemented. Airlines and fuel providers have been sourcing Jet A-1 from other major airports, including OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. However, Tshifularo emphasised that this solution is far from ideal. Transporting fuel over long distances is costly, logistically complex, and not suitable as a long-term strategy for a major international hub such as Cape Town.

He added that the sustainable approach is to restore the normal supply chain from local sources as soon as possible. While efforts are ongoing, the shortage is expected to continue until Friday, when the audit-related restrictions are anticipated to be lifted.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for updates, as delays and schedule changes remain likely throughout the week. The situation continues to highlight the vulnerability of aviation operations to supply-chain interruptions and regulatory processes.