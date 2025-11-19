South Africa’s ruling party secretary general dismissed reports on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa has been asked to resign after this weekend’s G20 Summit, though he acknowledged some party members are plotting the president’s removal.

African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula told reporters the matter was never discussed at the party’s National Executive Committee meeting last weekend, calling such talk mere rumors spread by Ramaphosa’s detractors.

“There are people who have got such intentions, and trying to get it going in our structures, and thus far, that has failed,” Mbalula said at a briefing in Johannesburg following the three-day NEC meeting in Ekurhuleni.

The denial comes after weekend media reports suggested Ramaphosa’s early departure was under discussion at the NEC meeting, with claims the president himself addressed the speculation. According to those reports, Ramaphosa challenged his critics to provide a timeline for his resignation, reportedly telling them to stop discussing his exit in private.

Mbalula said Ramaphosa told party leaders he was undeterred by removal attempts and prepared to leave at any time if formally asked, but insisted the president’s comments were directed at rumor spreaders rather than the party leadership.

“President stepping down, that never arose. Nobody talked about such a thing in the NEC, other than rumour mongers,” Mbalula said.

The ANC secretary general described Ramaphosa as an asset to the party and said members appreciate his leadership under difficult economic circumstances. He said the president was elected by ANC members in December 2022 and will serve until the next elective conference in 2027.

“He will not go because he was elected by members of the ANC, not by rumour mongers,” Mbalula said.

Some reports had suggested Ramaphosa could step down shortly after South Africa hosts the G20 Leaders Summit on Nov. 22-23 in Johannesburg, the first time the gathering convenes on African soil.

Mbalula said the party’s upcoming National General Council, scheduled for Dec. 8-11 at Nasrec in Gauteng, will focus on strategies to regain the ANC’s political majority rather than leadership changes.

“Replacing leadership is not on the agenda,” Mbalula said, adding that any leadership change would require support from two-thirds of party structures under the ANC constitution.

The ANC suffered its worst electoral performance in three decades in May 2024, securing just 40 percent of the vote and losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since 1994. The result forced the party into a Government of National Unity with former rivals including the Democratic Alliance.

According to the ANC constitution, the National General Council has the right to evaluate NEC members’ performance and can alter decisions by party bodies. An attempt to remove Ramaphosa through an NGC failed in 2019.

Ramaphosa, 72, was first elected ANC president in December 2017 and re-elected in 2022. He became South Africa’s president in February 2018 after Jacob Zuma’s resignation and won re-election to a second term following the May 2024 elections.