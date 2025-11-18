Controversial businessman, mogotsi-takes-the-stand-at-madlanga-commission/">Brown Mogotsi has alleged before the Madlanga commission of inquiry that KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini were recruited by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Mogotsi told the commission on Tuesday that he had been informed by an intelligence source that “Gen Mkhwanazi and King Misuzulu were recruited by CIA” and were actively working for the agency. He admitted, however, that his source had provided no documentary or corroborating evidence for the claim.

Mr Mogotsi linked the alleged recruitment to King Misuzulu’s time living in the United States and to Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi’s acknowledged training by American agencies.

He further claimed the two men had acted to protect King Misuzulu’s position on the throne, including by blocking police investigations into alleged intimidation, harassment and attempted murder targeting members of the royal household aligned with Prince Simakade Zulu, a rival claimant.

“Cases were never investigated because Mkhwanazi intervened on instructions from the CIA,” Mr Mogotsi said, again without presenting supporting evidence.

The businessman also told the commission that Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi had been tasked by the CIA to “neutralise any opposition” to King Misuzulu and raised separate concerns about possible disruption to coal exports from Richards Bay linked to Israeli commercial interests and South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Evidence already before the commission indicates Mr Mogotsi is a close associate of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

Mr Mogotsi has recently been in the news himself: earlier this month his vehicle was shot at in Vosloorus, Gauteng, though he escaped injury. Last month police raided his business premises in Mahikeng, North West, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Neither the Zulu royal household, Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi, nor the CIA has publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.