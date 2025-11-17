Zimbabwe’s National Railways has condemned Plumtree Town Council for allegedly constructing an unauthorised level crossing on a strategic export corridor, warning the action endangers rail operations and public safety on the route linking Zimbabwe with Botswana.

The state-owned National Railways of Zimbabwe said in a statement the makeshift crossing on the Plumtree-Francistown line was built without consultation, making the track vulnerable to water logging and threatening train movement.

“The NRZ advises the public against erecting level crossings on tracks on their own,” the parastatal said, adding that individuals or companies wanting crossings should contact its Infrastructure Branch.

“It is illegal for individuals or companies to put up level crossings on their own as this can damage rail infrastructure,” the statement said.

The railway operator said the crossing was allegedly installed by Plumtree Town Council workers. Plumtree is a border town about 100 kilometres southwest of Bulawayo in Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland South Province.

The Plumtree-Francistown line forms part of Zimbabwe’s western rail corridor connecting to Botswana Railways and providing access to South African ports at Durban and Cape Town. The route is crucial for freight movement in landlocked Zimbabwe.

NRZ operates about 4,225 kilometres of railway lines across Zimbabwe and serves as a regional transit hub linking the country with Zambia, Mozambique, Botswana and South Africa.

The railway company said it remains available to assist communities and institutions requiring authorised access points.

“The NRZ is always ready to assist communities in the setting up of proper and legal level crossings if approached,” it said.

Railway safety has been a concern across southern Africa, with the Southern African Railway Association designating October as Railway Safety Week to raise awareness about accidents at level crossings.