South Africa’s African Christian Democratic Party has questioned the arrival of 153 Palestinian travelers at OR Tambo International Airport, citing concerns about potential immigration law breaches after a government minister reportedly intervened to allow their entry.

The group arrived on November 13 from Nairobi, Kenya, on a chartered flight. Initial entry was delayed for over 12 hours due to missing departure stamps in passports and lack of accommodation details, according to the Border Management Authority.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola reportedly facilitated the travelers’ entry after Gift of the Givers, a humanitarian organization, pledged to provide accommodation.

ACDP Deputy President Wayne Thring said South Africa’s asylum procedures create potential security vulnerabilities.

“South Africa has very lax laws, which allow for an individual who is seeking refugee status to first come into the country, and once in the country, they have five days or so to actually apply for refugee status,” Thring said in a statement.

He added that the system differs from other countries where asylum applications must be submitted before arrival, allowing authorities to conduct advance vetting.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said the travelers were granted standard 90-day visa-exempt entry available to Palestinian passport holders. He said none had applied for asylum.

“Once satisfied that the absence of certain elements from their itinerary would not leave them destitute in South Africa in the absence of any asylum claims, the travellers were granted entry,” Schreiber said in a statement on November 14.

By the time entry was granted, 23 travelers had taken onward flights to other destinations. The remaining 130 are being accommodated by Gift of the Givers and partner organizations.

South Africa’s Refugees Act requires asylum seekers to report to a Refugee Reception Office within five days of entry. The law allows individuals to enter the country before formally applying for asylum, provided they declare their intention at the port of entry.

The Palestinian Embassy in South Africa said the travel was arranged by an unregistered organization that “exploited the tragic humanitarian conditions of our people in Gaza, deceived families, collected money from them, and facilitated their travel in an irregular and irresponsible manner.”

This was the second such arrival. A group of 176 Palestinians arrived on October 28 under similar circumstances, according to Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government provided support on humanitarian grounds.

“We are providing support and processing the Palestinian refugees who arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on humanitarian grounds, ensuring that our response is rooted in compassion and empathy,” Ramaphosa said on social media on November 14.

The Department of Home Affairs said it is working with the Palestinian Embassy and security agencies to investigate the circumstances of the arrivals.