The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has issued a strong warning to individuals and companies involved in selling or promoting medicines that have not been legally authorised for use in the country. The regulator said it has recently detected a spike in misleading online adverts, particularly on social media platforms, where various products are being marketed as though they have been approved for sale. SAHPRA warns of harsh legal repercussions for anyone found to be distributing or advertising such items.

According to the authority, many of the products circulating online include weight-loss supplements and other unverified health remedies. Investigations have shown that some of these goods are being shipped from China and then distributed illegally within South Africa. Despite claims that the products are stocked locally, SAHPRA confirmed that this information is often false.

Yuven Gounden, spokesperson for the authority, said the public must remain vigilant when purchasing medical products online. “Many products are being shipped from outside South Africa and claim to be within our borders, which is also false,” he explained. He added that SAHPRA urges consumers to buy medicines only from accredited pharmacies and reputable retailers to avoid potentially dangerous or counterfeit products.

SAHPRA warns of harsh legal repercussions for those who continue to flout the Medicines and Related Substances Act. Offenders may face criminal charges, heavy fines or the seizure of products. The regulator emphasised that unauthorised medicines can pose significant risks to public health, as they have not undergone the rigorous safety, quality and efficacy assessments required by law.

The authority said it will continue monitoring online platforms and packaging intercepts at points of entry. SAHPRA warns of harsh legal repercussions as part of its broader effort to protect consumers from harmful or fraudulent health products.