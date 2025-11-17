The Free State N8 crash death toll climbs to 11 following the death of another patient who had been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein. Authorities confirmed that the patient succumbed to injuries on Monday, adding to the ten fatalities declared at the scene of the collision between a bus and a truck on the N8 between Botshabelo and Bloemfontein.

Free State Health MEC Monyatso Mahlatsi visited survivors at Pelonomi Hospital, where several injured passengers are still recovering. Mahlatsi expressed condolences to the families affected and noted the emotional and physical trauma endured by survivors. Families of the ten victims who died at the scene have since identified their loved ones at the government mortuary.

Survivors described the violent impact on the notoriously dangerous stretch of road. Many passengers had been travelling to work when the collision took place. Two survivors lost their legs, while several others continue to struggle with pain and psychological distress.

One survivor, Nozipho Dlati, spoke about the emotional burden she continues to carry, saying she struggles to sleep due to recurring flashbacks of the crash. Another survivor, Polelo Mahloane, detailed how he attempted to escape moments before impact, adding that although he has accepted the loss of his leg, he is grateful to be alive.

Authorities have confirmed that both vehicles were travelling in the same direction, though the investigation remains ongoing. The health department noted its relief at the quick turnaround for postmortems and medical interventions but expressed deep sorrow over the continued rise in fatalities.

At the government mortuary, families were visibly shaken as they identified the bodies of their relatives. In a separate incident on Monday morning, another crash on the N8 claimed three more lives, heightening concerns about road safety in the province.

The Free State N8 crash death toll, marks one of the region’s most devastating transport tragedies in recent months.