The City of Ekurhuleni has reinstated Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa as the official spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), marking her return to the role after being removed in 2023. City officials say the decision follows an internal review aimed at strengthening communication practices within the metropolitan force.

Thepa’s reappointment comes months after her appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where she gave detailed testimony about alleged corruption within the EMPD. Her allegations centred on suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, whom she accused of involvement in improper dealings.

During her testimony, Thepa told the commission that she had previously been threatened and assaulted at gunpoint in an attempt to silence her. She said the intimidation related directly to her knowledge of alleged misconduct inside the department. These revelations drew public attention and raised concerns about accountability and safety within the EMPD.

Critics and supporters alike pointed to the timing of her removal from the spokesperson role in 2023, describing it as unjust and possibly linked to her willingness to disclose internal wrongdoing. The inquiry highlighted the broader tensions within the department and the challenges faced by whistle-blowers in law-enforcement institutions.

Ekurhuleni spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe said the municipality’s leadership endorsed Thepa’s return as part of efforts to strengthen transparency.

“The decision follows an internal review of the EMPD’s communications arrangements and the need to align operational practice with the city’s approved organisational structure, governance prescripts and communication policies,” Mbengashe said.

The City of Ekurhuleni maintains that reinforcing its communication structures is essential for public trust, particularly at a time when the EMPD faces scrutiny over governance and internal conduct. Thepa is expected to resume her duties immediately as the department works to restore confidence in its operational integrity.