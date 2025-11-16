The wife of Zimbabwe’s Vice President donated 20 wheelchairs and cash to a musician’s foundation supporting people with disabilities, the musician said in a statement on Saturday, in a gesture that has drawn praise from public figures.

Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga visited musician Tongai Gwaze, known professionally as Greatman, at his home in Harare on Friday and handed over the wheelchairs along with US$2,000 to support fuel costs for wheelchair distribution across the country, according to a statement released by the Greatman Foundation.

Greatman, an Afro-fusion artist who lives with myopathy, a condition that reduces muscle strength, has been distributing wheelchairs to people with disabilities through his self-funded initiative.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Vice President’s wife for honoring us with her presence at our humble abode,” Greatman said in the statement. “Her visit was a tremendous boost to our morale and a testament to her commitment to empowering people with disabilities.”

The musician added that the donation of mobility equipment and fuel support would enhance the mobility and independence of beneficiaries as his foundation distributes wheelchairs nationwide.

Baloyi-Chiwenga, a serving army colonel, has increasingly become visible in disability advocacy and grassroots support initiatives. She visited Greatman’s home in one of Harare’s under-resourced suburbs, according to local media reports.

Political commentator Jealousy Mbizvo Mawarire praised the donation on social media platform X, describing it as a “moving gesture” and commending Baloyi-Chiwenga’s commitment to helping vulnerable communities.

Greatman emphasized the donation was driven by genuine concern for people with disabilities and not political motives. He said his foundation plans to approach First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa to explore collaboration opportunities as part of the organization’s “Vision 2040” initiative.

The musician, who was orphaned at an early age and has built a career despite his disability, said the wheelchairs represent dignity and renewed mobility for people who have struggled without support.

Zimbabwe has limited resources for people with disabilities, and most mobility equipment must be purchased or donated from outside organizations.