Riot police have surrounded the offices of opposition politician Tendai Biti in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare, drawing criticism from activists and rights groups.

The deployment on Friday came before a planned meeting by the Constitution Defence Forum (CDF), a group opposing efforts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028.

Videos shared on social media showed police vehicles and officers in riot gear outside Biti Law Chambers in the Milton Park suburb.

Mr Biti, a former finance minister and opposition figure, described the action as “psychotic paranoia”.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has not yet commented on the deployment.

The CDF meeting was intended to bring together citizens, lawyers and opposition leaders to discuss resistance to proposals that would allow Mr Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond 2030.

Mr Mnangagwa, who came to power in 2017 after the removal of Robert Mugabe, is constitutionally barred from seeking re-election in 2028 after serving two terms.

However, some factions within the ruling Zanu-PF party have suggested holding a referendum to remove term limits.

Mr Biti has accused government supporters of filing court cases to create legal grounds for the extension, claims the government has not publicly addressed.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono criticised the police presence in a social media post, saying it damaged Zimbabwe’s image days after business deals were signed with international investors.

“Whoever advises the president… is absolutely incompetent,” he wrote, calling the situation “embarrassing”.

Activist Shamiso Moyo questioned why riot police were deployed to Mr Biti’s offices “in a country that is not a one party state”.

Rights groups, including the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, say they have documented cases of arrests and intimidation targeting activists opposed to extending presidential term limits.

This is not the first such incident. Police blocked a constitutional conference in Bulawayo on 28 October, while a Harare venue for a similar event was reportedly firebombed.

Government Information Minister Jenfan Muswere has previously said the term extension debate is an internal party matter, denying claims that authorities are suppressing dissent.

The US Embassy in Harare earlier this year expressed concern over similar incidents. The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has called for dialogue to resolve constitutional disputes.

Mr Biti helped draft Zimbabwe’s 2013 constitution, which established the current term limits.