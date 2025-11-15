South Africa’s Afrika Mayibuye Movement is offering supporters a seat next to party leader Floyd Shivambu for 2 million rand ($110,000) at a fundraising gala scheduled for Nov. 28, according to a statement released by the party on Friday.

The R2 million package includes a three-course meal and live entertainment at the Mhulu Luxury Boutique Hotel in Midrand, Gauteng. The party is offering ticket packages ranging from R10,000 to R1.5 million, with the top-tier option including time with deputy president Robert Nwedo, who also serves as president of the Maanda Ashu Workers Union of South Africa.

The gala aims to raise funds for the party’s First National Convention scheduled for December 2025 at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus, the statement said. The convention is expected to bring together delegates from all provinces, along with youth and women structures, worker representatives, traditional leaders and international partners.

Shivambu, 42, launched the Afrika Mayibuye Movement in September after departing from two other political parties in less than a year. He co-founded the Economic Freedom Fighters in 2013 and served as its deputy president until August 2024, when he left to join the uMkhonto weSizwe Party led by former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma appointed Shivambu as MK Party secretary-general in November 2024 but dismissed him in June 2025 after he undertook an unauthorized trip to Malawi to attend a church service led by fugitive preacher Shepherd Bushiri, who faces fraud charges in South Africa.

The R2 million ticket price exceeds the R1.2 million the Economic Freedom Fighters charged in 2023 for a seat with party leader Julius Malema at a similar fundraising event, according to media reports at the time.

The Afrika Mayibuye Movement described the Nov. 28 event as an opportunity to unite business leaders, philanthropists, professionals and activists “in a national effort to restore dignity, accountability, economic justice and ethical leadership,” according to the statement.

The party said it plans to contest the 2026 local government elections across all South African municipalities. At a media briefing on Nov. 13, Shivambu claimed his four-month-old party had reached organizational levels that took the EFF eight or nine years to achieve, though he did not disclose membership numbers.