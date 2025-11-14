Police have confirmed that Wynberg Girls’ High School in Cape Town is safe following a bomb threat that forced an evacuation on Friday morning. The incident marked the second such threat at the school within days and came during a critical examination period for Grade 12 learners writing the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

According to authorities, bomb disposal experts and K9 units carried out a thorough sweep of the premises after staff and pupils were moved out as a precaution. Once the inspection was completed, police declared the school safe and allowed school operations to resume.

The disruption occurred as matric pupils were scheduled to sit for Life Sciences Paper 1. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said swift action was taken to ensure that the integrity of the exam process was not compromised. Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson for the WCED, confirmed that learners were transported to an alternative venue where the exam could proceed without interruption.

“We arranged secure transportation of the NSC examination papers to an approved location, and candidates were informed in advance where they needed to report,” Hammond said.

She added that any bomb threat, whether genuine or not, amounts to a serious criminal offence. Beyond the legal implications, she stressed that such incidents cause significant disruption to schools, particularly during the highly pressured matric exam season.

Parents and community members have expressed concern over the repeated threats, urging authorities to identify those responsible. Police have not yet confirmed whether investigations have linked the two incidents.

The WCED said counselling support will be made available to learners and staff affected by the repeated disruptions, noting that consistent safety concerns can add to the stress pupils already face during the final exam stretch.

Authorities have encouraged anyone with information related to the threats to come forward, emphasising that protecting school environments remains a priority. As the NSC exams continue, officials say contingency plans remain in place to ensure candidates can complete their papers without further disruption.