The Limpopo Artist Movement has expressed concern following the postponement of the court case involving popular lekompo musician Lehlohonolo Chauke, widely known by his stage name Shebe Maburna. The matter, which was scheduled for a bail hearing this week at the Polokwane Magistrates Court in Limpopo, has now been moved to next Friday to allow authorities more time for profiling and further investigation.

Shebe Maburna faces charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is currently being held on remand.

The decision to postpone the hearing has drawn criticism from members of the local creative community, who argue that the delay will affect scheduled performances across the province. The Limpopo Artist Movement, a body representing local musicians, says the postponement has come at a challenging time as artists prepare for the busy festive season.

Movement representative Mphoza Mashabela said many had been hoping the case would progress more quickly to allow the musician to continue with his commitments.

“We are slightly disappointed that the bail application will only take place next Friday,” Mashabela said. “We are talking about an artist who has multiple gigs this weekend, so this affects not only him but also event organisers and fans. We hope the court will finalise the outstanding issues from Lebowakgomo and grant him bail.”

Mashabela added that the festive period is a crucial time for performers in the province, who rely on increased bookings during the holiday season. He said the Limpopo Artist Movement will continue to monitor developments and hopes the judicial process will move forward without further delays.

The court is expected to resume proceedings next Friday, when the bail application is scheduled to be heard.