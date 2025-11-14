Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema recently made a high-profile trip to Harare, co-chairing the Zambia–Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission. But beyond the ceremonial handshakes, Hichilema’s visit to Zimbabwe has sparked debate about the intersection of business and politics in the region, especially following his widely reported meeting with Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Chivayo is no stranger to controversy. Investigations have linked him to zimbabwe-corruption-scandal/">Ren‑Form CC, a South African printing company allegedly involved in providing election materials for Zimbabwe. Reports suggest substantial funds, exceeding R1 billion, flowed to Chivayo’s companies, raising questions about inflated pricing and procurement transparency. Allegations also indicate that some of these contracts were connected to ballot-paper production, with funds channeled to multiple business accounts, sparking concerns over potential political patronage networks.

The story does not stop at Zimbabwe. Social media and regional outlets have speculated about Chivayo’s links to other electoral processes, including Tanzania, where the incumbent president’s landslide victory, widely criticized for suppression of opposition and heavy-handed security measures, drew attention to ballot-paper procurement and election integrity.

HH’s meeting with Chivayo comes at a critical time: Zambia’s elections are fast approaching, and the optics of political networks operating regionally raise serious questions about influence and the risk of dynastic politics. Southern Africa has long been vulnerable to informal power structures that extend beyond national boundaries, and unchecked business-politics entanglements could further entrench ruling-party influence across multiple countries.

This should provoke reflection. Diplomacy on the surface can mask the subtle shaping of regional politics, where electoral processes, contracts, and business networks intersect. HH’s visit to Zimbabwe may appear routine, but when contextualized with Chivayo’s track record and regional election dynamics, it becomes a lens through which we can examine the growing influence of ZANU-PF-linked networks and the potential threat they pose to democratic norms across southern Africa.

The lesson is clear: transparency, oversight, and civic vigilance are essential if the region is to resist the slow creep toward cross-border political dynasties.