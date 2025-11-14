Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi survived a vote of no confidence in South Africa’s provincial legislature on Friday, the first such challenge to his leadership since forming a minority government last year.

The motion, brought by the opposition Democratic Alliance three weeks ago, failed with 54 members voting against removal, 24 in favor, and one abstention. All 80 members were present for the vote.

The DA filed the motion following a finding by Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka that Lesufi had established an unlawful policing structure through deployment of the Gauteng crime wardens, known as Amapanyaza.

The speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature announced the result, prompting African National Congress members to break into celebratory songs in the chamber.

“The motion was not carried,” the speaker said, according to local media reports. The speaker does not vote under legislative rules.

Lesufi, who also serves as ANC provincial chairperson, had disbanded the Amapanyaza following Gcaleka’s report and said wardens would be “repurposed” with some sent for training as Gauteng traffic wardens.

The DA leader in Gauteng, Solly Msimanga, previously said the party had engaged other parties in the legislature to back the motion.

However, the Economic Freedom Fighters, uMkhonto weSizwe Party, ActionSA, Rise Mzansi, Inkatha Freedom Party, African Christian Democratic Party, and Build One South Africa all rejected the motion.

MK Party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told IOL News before the vote that his party would not support anything associated with the DA.

“We are totally on opposite ends in terms of how this country must advance,” Ndhlela said. “The DA does not stand for our people.”

ActionSA Gauteng provincial chairperson Funzi Ngobeni said many shortcomings highlighted by the DA could have been avoided had the party not supported Lesufi’s nomination as premier in June 2024.

“The DA should apologise to Gauteng residents for its historic misjudgement before seeking the moral authority to correct it,” Ngobeni said in a statement.

Lesufi previously said he remained unconcerned by the DA’s announcement of the no-confidence motion.