After several weeks of negotiations marked by delays, disagreements and periods of stalled communication, FlySafair and SACCA have reached a settlement aimed at restoring stability within the airline’s cabin crew workforce. The agreement was finalised on Thursday, 13 November, following an extended labour dispute involving the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) and the low-cost airline FlySafair.

FlySafair’s chief marketing manager, Kirby Gordon, confirmed that the deal achieved was largely consistent with the proposal the airline had presented the previous Friday. At the time, that proposal was rejected by the union, prompting further discussions that have now culminated in a resolution.

According to Gordon, the agreement outlines increases to base pay ranging between 6% and 6.9% over the coming years, depending on length of service and role progression. In addition, employees will receive a guaranteed annual bonus of 7.5%. The deal also includes agreed-upon notch progressions for cabin crew, providing clearer career development pathways within the company.

A daily meal allowance of R30 for operational days has also been incorporated into the contract. When combined, the various components of the agreement amount to what Gordon described as a “19% effective increase per individual” over the four-year period. He emphasised that the package was designed to balance the needs of employees with the airline’s long-term operational sustainability.

Gordon further stated that the airline is continuing to work with the Department of Labour to have several of its internal policies reviewed and formally tested. This ongoing process forms part of FlySafair’s broader efforts to reinforce compliance and transparency following the dispute.

The resolution of the disagreement between FlySafair and SACCA is expected to reduce operational uncertainty and restore normality for passengers and staff. With both parties signalling their commitment to improved dialogue, the agreement may help prevent similar disputes in the future.