Zimbabwean church leader Walter Magaya has been granted US$3,000 bail by the High Court after his arrest on rape and fraud charges, dismissing the allegations as a “calculated campaign” orchestrated by the Zimbabwe Gender Commission.

Justice Gibson Mandaza on Tuesday authorized Magaya’s release following a virtual hearing at the Harare High Court. The founder of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries was arrested on Nov 1 and faces multiple charges including rape and 13 counts of fraud.

As part of his bail conditions, Magaya must surrender his passport and title deeds, and report weekly to police. The 42-year-old preacher denies all charges.

In his bail application, Magaya’s lawyer Admire Rubaya accused the Zimbabwe Gender Commission of misusing its powers, according to court documents. “The applicant is, in fact, the victim of a calculated campaign,” Rubaya said in court papers, claiming the commission was “grandstanding and playing to the cameras.”

Magaya claimed the rape complaints were made after advertisements invited alleged victims to approach the Gender Commission. He denied any unlawful sexual conduct with complainants.

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission announced in 2022 it would investigate allegations of sexual exploitation against Magaya and publicly invited victims to come forward. The commission has not commented on Magaya’s allegations.

Magaya’s wife Tendai and company representative Tapiwa Chikondo were each granted US$300 bail last week. Reuters could not reach the Zimbabwe Gender Commission for comment.

The couple faces 13 fraud counts related to a failed housing scheme operated through Planet Africa (Pvt) Ltd and Yadah Connect (Pvt) Ltd, according to prosecutors.

State prosecutors allege the Magayas misrepresented to followers between 2016 and 2018 that they had secured land for residential projects in multiple locations including Chishawasha, Norton, Westgate, and nine other areas across Zimbabwe.

According to court documents, Planet Africa received US$27,300 while Yadah Connect collected US$21,340, R190,000 ($10,140) and ZWD1,000. PHD Ministries received US$1,600 and R5,000. Prosecutors say no funds were recovered and no residential stands were delivered.

The court heard Magaya transported congregants to New Donnington Farm in Norton, allegedly misrepresenting that he owned the property. Complainants later learned the farm belonged to former central bank governor Gideon Gono, according to prosecutors.

Magaya also denied allegations he interfered with complainants, arguing he does not control police and cannot be held responsible for actions of individuals not connected to him.

The case returns to Harare Magistrates’ Court on Nov 18 for routine remand.

Magaya has faced previous legal disputes. In 2019, he was convicted of fraud for illegally manufacturing and marketing an unapproved medicine he claimed could cure HIV/AIDS.