Authorities in the City of Tshwane have arrested four municipal officials and four Chinese nationals following the discovery of a prostitution ring operating from a sports bar in the Pretoria Central Business District.

City law enforcement teams conducted a raid on Tuesday night at the premises located on Bloed Street, resulting in the arrest of around 30 undocumented individuals allegedly employed at the bar.

Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya confirmed the arrests and said the operation formed part of the city’s broader effort to enforce bylaws and combat corruption.

“We’ve arrested four Chinese nationals and about 30 young people working at this sports bar in the CBD. None of them have valid documentation to be in South Africa. What’s concerning is that a brothel is operating openly on Bloed Street, benefiting unlawful individuals,” Moya said.

The mayor added that the investigation revealed collusion between city officials and the illegal operators.

“It’s clear some officials were taking bribes. They have confessed to receiving R5,000 payments from the operators. This points to a serious internal problem,” she explained.

The four arrested officials are expected to face charges related to corruption, operating a prostitution ring, and employing undocumented immigrants.

“Some of our officials have betrayed public trust. They will face disciplinary action and criminal charges,” Moya stated.

Dr Moya said the arrests were part of a wider crackdown on illegal activities in Tshwane, including the closure of non-compliant shops, disconnection of illegal electricity connections, and the shutdown of unlicensed liquor outlets.

She reiterated the city’s commitment to restoring order and accountability.

“We are determined to deal with lawlessness in Tshwane. We are changing this city one step at a time,” Moya said.