The Pretoria High Court has heard claims from the alleged Ekurhuleni serial rapist that his life is at risk while in custody.

Sipho Lucas Phiri, who faces more than 100 criminal charges, including rape, kidnapping, fraud, obstruction of justice, and the pointing of a firearm, is currently testifying at the Benoni Magistrates Court.

Phiri told the court that after his arrest in 2023, he was detained at the Modderbee Correctional Facility, where he allegedly received multiple threats to his life. He said several requests had been made for him to be moved to a single cell for safety reasons.

According to Phiri, his identity being made public after his arrest led to increased hostility towards him. He told the court that the publication of his face in the media had made him a target and created what he described as a “public prosecution” against him.

Phiri further testified that one of the 37 complainants who opened cases against him had shared his photo on social media with a concerning caption. He said the woman suggested that prison authorities should isolate him because his life was in danger.

“She wrote that they should hide me away and place me in a single cell because my life is in danger at Modderbee,” Phiri said.

He also alleged that the same complainant claimed her boyfriend was also imprisoned at Modderbee and would “go after him.”

Phiri told the court that after these incidents, the prison’s head of security advised him to move into solitary confinement for his protection. However, he refused, stating that he did not want to be isolated.

Throughout his testimony, Phiri maintained his innocence and denied all allegations against him.

The case continues in the Pretoria High Court.