South Africa’s National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi will testify before Parliament on Tuesday to answer allegations of interference against prosecutors and questions about operations at the country’s anti-corruption unit.

Batohi, who has led the National Prosecuting Authority since 2019, faces scrutiny over claims that prosecutors have been compromised within the criminal justice system, according to a statement from Parliament’s ad hoc committee.

The committee is investigating allegations raised by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who said infiltration in the criminal justice system includes prosecutors, politicians and members of the judiciary, according to media reports.

Batohi is expected to face questions about whether the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, which falls under the NPA, was part of a project to arrest Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo to disrupt investigations involving a crime syndicate, according to Eyewitness News.

Her testimony follows evidence last week from IDAC head Andrea Johnson, who defended the unit’s operations and rejected allegations of wrongdoing.

Johnson told the committee that IDAC received corruption referrals that revealed how Crime Intelligence officials allegedly manipulated systems for private gain, according to parliamentary documents.

Batohi will also likely face questions about the kidnapping of IDAC’s head of operations, Matthews Sesoko, who was abducted and assaulted on Friday, according to Eyewitness News. His attackers took his state-issued cellphone and laptop before abandoning him near Rabie Ridge, IDAC said in a statement.

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane said Batohi’s testimony will be for one day only, according to Eyewitness News. The committee met Monday to discuss its interim report after 16 days of hearings.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s chief of staff, Cedric Nkabinde, will testify Thursday and Friday.

The ad hoc committee was established after Mkhwanazi made allegations in July of political interference in police investigations and claims that senior officials had links to criminal networks.