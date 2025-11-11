Two brothers accused of involvement in the AKA-Tibz murder case have been extradited from eSwatini to South Africa to stand trial. Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande arrived in South Africa on Tuesday after an extensive legal process lasting more than a year. The pair are suspected of playing a role in the February 2023 killings of award-winning rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend and chef, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, in Durban.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the brothers were met by a high-risk security team upon arrival. She said the pair were taken into custody immediately and are now expected to appear in a Durban court.

“They were handed over to South African authorities and will face several serious charges,” Mathe said in a statement.

The Ndimande brothers are wanted in connection with three separate cases involving murder and attempted murder. According to police, they are facing around 27 charges in total, all linked to violent criminal activity.

Their extradition follows close cooperation between South African and eSwatini law enforcement agencies. The process began after warrants were issued for their arrest in connection with the shooting outside a popular restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road, where Forbes and Motsoane were killed.

The deaths of the two men shocked fans across Africa, sparking widespread calls for justice. South African authorities have described the extradition as a significant step forward in the ongoing investigation.

The trial is expected to begin in Durban once formal court proceedings are completed.