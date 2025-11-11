Members of Parliament (MPs) have sharply criticised National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi for declining to identify a prosecutor alleged to be involved in organised crime. The heated exchange took place on Tuesday during a sitting of Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption allegations within the criminal justice system.

The committee was established to probe claims made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July, suggesting that certain prosecutors may have ties to organised criminal networks. Appearing before the committee, Batohi, who serves as the National Director of Public Prosecutions, confirmed that the matter is under investigation but stressed that it would be premature to release any names.

“It’s not fair on the process or the person concerned,” Batohi told MPs. “This information might turn out to be inaccurate. Revealing a name at this stage could unfairly damage reputations and lives. It would be hugely irresponsible for me to do so.”

Her refusal prompted a strong reaction from several MPs. MK Party MP David Skhosana argued that transparency was essential, saying, “If it is the same person mentioned in the media, why not confirm it here? The public already knows what we are discussing, why hide it from Parliament?”

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema also demanded clarity, suggesting that the individual in question is Advocate Andrew Chauke, the suspended head of the NPA in Gauteng. President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Chauke in July, pending an inquiry into his fitness for office.

Malema expressed frustration at Batohi’s stance, stating, “If we are not going to be told names, then we are becoming toothless. We want to know who has captured the criminal justice system.”

In response, Batohi maintained that she would first seek legal advice before considering whether to identify the implicated prosecutor.