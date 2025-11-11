Acting head of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), Julius Mkhwanazi, has confirmed that he will appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. His appearance follows a series of allegations implicating him in serious misconduct and corruption within the police department.

Mkhwanazi, who has led the EMPD since his appointment as acting head, faces accusations of operating a rogue unit within the force. The unit is alleged to have been involved in criminal activities, including murder, theft, fraud and corruption.

Although investigations have been initiated and several EMPD officers have been arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), no convictions have been made so far.

During testimony before the Madlanga Commission, retired EMPD deputy commissioner Revo Spies claimed that Mkhwanazi had been protected by former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi, along with senior officials in the human resources and legal departments. Spies further alleged that Mkhwanazi had refused to undergo a mandatory vetting process for senior officials.

“Mkhwanazi, at that stage, blatantly refused and said he will not be vetted. He claimed he was exempted from being vetted, that it was not part of his contract,” Spies testified.

A 2023 IPID report recommended disciplinary action against Mkhwanazi for approving two unlawful agreements with businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. The deals allegedly allowed Matlala’s private security vehicles to use blue lights, a violation of the National Road Traffic Act.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry continues to hear evidence from various witnesses as it probes allegations of misconduct and corruption within the EMPD.