The African National Congress granted suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu special leave from party duties on Tuesday, reversing an earlier decision to keep him in his organizational roles while corruption investigations continue.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula announced at a media briefing that Mchunu will step away from the party’s National Executive Committee and National Working Committee.

The decision marks a shift in the ruling party’s position. Days earlier, the ANC had declined Mchunu’s request to step aside from party work, saying he should continue organizational tasks despite being on special leave from his Cabinet post.

Mbalula said the party reconsidered after the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into corruption in South Africa’s criminal justice system required Mchunu’s time and attention.

Mchunu, 67, has been at the center of investigations since KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused him in July of interfering in sensitive investigations and protecting individuals linked to crime syndicates.

President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave from his Cabinet position on July 13 and established the Madlanga Commission to investigate the allegations. Ramaphosa appointed law professor Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister.

Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu disbanded a task team investigating political killings and had ties to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who faces attempted murder charges. The commissioner also claimed Mchunu initially denied knowing another businessman, Brown Mogotsi, despite evidence of their association.

Mchunu has denied all allegations and handed over his electronic devices to authorities. He appeared before Parliament’s ad hoc committee in October and is awaiting his turn to testify before the Madlanga Commission.

The ANC emphasized that Mchunu has not been criminally charged. Under party rules, members facing criminal charges must voluntarily step aside until proceedings conclude.

A parliamentary ad hoc committee is also investigating the allegations alongside the judicial commission.

Mchunu served as KwaZulu-Natal premier from 2013 to 2016 before joining Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.