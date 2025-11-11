South African political party ActionSA supports Operation Dudula’s anti-immigration stance but condemns its methods, party leader Herman Mashaba said Monday, days after a court banned the vigilante group from blocking foreign nationals at hospitals and schools.

Mashaba told reporters he recently met with Operation Dudula leaders to urge them to work within South Africa’s legal framework, warning their tactics set a dangerous precedent.

“I think their cause is justified. The only concern I have, and I stress this with them, is the manner in which they approach it,” Mashaba said in Johannesburg.

The Johannesburg High Court last Tuesday interdicted Operation Dudula from harassing, intimidating or blocking foreign nationals from accessing public services, following legal action by civil society groups.

Operation Dudula, a civil movement turned political party, has faced criticism for barricading health facilities and demanding identity documents from patients. The group’s leader, Zandile Dabula, has vowed to appeal the ruling and continue operations.

“We have instructed our legal team to launch an appeal to protect the interests of South Africans and the rule of law,” Dabula said in a statement.

Despite the court order, Dabula announced plans to visit schools starting November 11 to check enrollment and prioritize South African children. The move has prompted authorities to prepare enforcement measures.

South Africa hosts approximately 2.4 million people of foreign descent, representing less than 4% of the country’s 60 million population, according to census data.

Mashaba, who faced criticism as Johannesburg mayor for his immigration stance, said attitudes have shifted in recent years.

“Seven or so years later, everyone is talking openly about illegal foreigners that they are a curse to our nation. We have to deal with them, but we have to deal with them within the legal framework,” he said.

ActionSA has outlined three non-negotiable conditions for coalition partnerships: no corruption, provision of public services to all residents, and mass deportation of illegal foreigners.

“There’s just no way, as a political party in government, we are going to allow illegal foreigners in our cities. If you don’t agree, don’t invite us into your coalition,” Mashaba said.

Judge Leicester Adams ruled that only immigration and police officers have authority to request identity documents, stating “no private person has the power to do so unless expressly so authorized by law.”

The judgment compels police to enforce the ruling and protect foreign nationals’ constitutional rights to healthcare and education.

Rights groups welcomed the decision. “It is very important that it has come to this, considering what we have been seeing is dastardly criminal conduct by Operation Dudula,” said Nkosinathi Sithole of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute.

Operation Dudula emerged in 2021 amid rising unemployment and service delivery failures, blaming undocumented immigrants for crime and job losses. The movement has expanded nationwide ahead of 2026 local elections.

Political analysts say several parties are leveraging anti-immigrant sentiment for electoral gain, despite the risk of fueling xenophobic violence in a country with a history of attacks on foreign nationals.