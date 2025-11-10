Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party denied on Monday it was involved in targeting opposition politician Job Sikhala, who appeared in a South African court facing explosives charges that his supporters say are politically motivated.

Zanu PF spokesperson Farai Marapira dismissed allegations the party orchestrated Sikhala’s arrest in Pretoria last week, saying opposition figures routinely attempt to “sensationalise” criminal cases with political claims.

“Fact of the matter is this, what you’re being exposed to is the usual run-of-the-mill of Zimbabwean opposition. They will commit a crime and try to sensationalise it with politics to try and clean themselves up,” Marapira said. “The law will always deal with people that transgress against it.”

Sikhala, 53, and Alexander Thema, 78, were arrested Thursday night after South African police stopped their vehicle on the N14 highway outside Johannesburg following a tip-off. Police discovered 26 blasting cartridges and 15 capped fuse connectors in the silver Ford Fiesta, according to information provided by the South African Police Service to local media.

The arrest has triggered conflicting narratives between Zimbabwe’s ruling party and opposition groups. Rights groups and opposition figures have described the incident as a setup targeting Sikhala for his criticism of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

“The opposition can continue to be sensational and they can continue to try and fool as many people as possible, but the truth is the truth and the truth is stubborn and the SAPS shall discover and expose the truth,” Marapira said.

The National Democratic Working Group, a Zimbabwean pressure group led by Sikhala, said in a statement the politician was “subjected to what is believed to be suspected foul play.” Spokesperson Silenkosi Moyo said: “We categorically maintain that the explosives found do not belong to him.”

Sikhala’s South African lawyer Eric Mabuza said his client denies any knowledge of the explosives. “It is an allegation he denies,” Mabuza told state broadcaster SABC. “He says that this is foul play because when he went out with his uncle for dinner he was not carrying any explosives but those were found as he was driving out.”

According to Jacob Ngarivhume, leader of the opposition Transform Zimbabwe party, Sikhala’s wife said someone at a meeting asked to check Sikhala’s car, took the keys and returned after about 30 minutes before suggesting they leave. Police stopped them shortly after.

Sikhala, a former Member of Parliament and vocal critic of Mnangagwa’s government, spent more than 500 days in pretrial detention in Zimbabwe before being released without charge earlier this year. He was arrested in 2022 on allegations of inciting public violence.

South African Police Service confirmed it is reviewing CCTV footage from a shopping mall Sikhala visited before his arrest. Sikhala appeared in Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The incident has drawn attention to cross-border security cooperation between South Africa and Zimbabwe. Earlier this year, three Zimbabwean truck drivers received 15-year sentences in South African courts for smuggling explosives through the Beitbridge border post.

Reuters could not immediately obtain additional comment from South African authorities or the Zimbabwean government.