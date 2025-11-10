The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has been told that WhatsApp evidence presented by Ekurhuleni Acting Police Chief Julius Mkhwanazi demonstrated a close operational relationship between the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) and Cat VIP Security, a private firm owned by Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, an attempted murder accused and alleged member of a criminal cartel.

Testifying before the commission in Pretoria on Monday, retired EMPD Deputy Chief of Police Revo Spies detailed how the messages showcased collaboration between police officers and Cat VIP Security. Spies said the exchanges were initially portrayed by Mkhwanazi as proof of “successful joint operations.” However, he added that the nature of the relationship raised serious questions about accountability and legality.

Spies told the inquiry that when he requested the official operational plan underpinning these joint efforts, Mkhwanazi became evasive. “Every operation requires an approved and archived plan,” Spies explained. “The next morning, Mkhwanazi sent one in a sealed envelope. But when I examined it, the document appeared falsified, it looked photoshopped or altered.”

He further testified that an allegedly fraudulent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the EMPD and Cat VIP Security, signed in 2023 by the then-acting police chief, remains in effect despite its controversy. The agreement, according to Spies, matlala-and-the-unlawful-deal-with-ekurhuleni-metro-cops/">unlawfully granted the private firm access to EMPD surveillance and intelligence systems, including tools used to track suspects and monitor criminal activity.

Spies argued that this arrangement effectively outsourced core policing duties to a private company, undermining the department’s integrity and operational independence. “It left EMPD operations hollow,” he said, “and raised concerns about the security of sensitive policing data.”

The commission continues to probe the extent of cooperation between law enforcement and private entities in Gauteng, as questions grow about possible corruption, data misuse, and the erosion of public trust in municipal policing structures.