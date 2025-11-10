Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has been struck by another tragedy following the death of a sixth student in just two months, deepening the sense of grief across the academic community.

In a statement released on social media, the university confirmed that third-year Bachelor of Education student Thabiso Ernest Nini died by suicide in the early hours of Saturday.

“It is with deep sadness that Nelson Mandela University confirms the passing of Mr Thabiso Ernest Nini, a third-year Bachelor of Education student, who tragically died by suicide yesterday,” the university said.

According to the statement, the institution’s protection services were alerted by fellow students after the incident. Police and emergency response teams were called immediately, and two students who discovered the tragedy were taken to hospital for treatment for shock.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sibongile Muthwa expressed condolences to Nini’s family, friends, and peers. She said counselling and psychosocial support had been made available to those affected.

“On behalf of the university, I convey our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Thabiso. Support measures, including psychosocial services, have been availed to all those affected by this tragedy,” Professor Muthwa said.

Nini’s death follows a series of incidents that have shaken Nelson Mandela University in recent weeks. The university has lost six students since early September, with five deaths occurring within a three-week span.

The university previously confirmed a fact-finding inquiry into the death of Sesethu Mboza, a second-year student who died by suicide on 31 October at an off-campus residence.

On the same day, two other students, Lihle Shenxane and Aphile Jozana, experienced difficulties while swimming at Victoria Bay in George. Shenxane drowned, and Jozana later died in hospital.

Earlier in October, a student was killed and another injured during a burglary at an off-campus residence in Summerstrand. In a separate incident, a third-year logistics student died after a fight at student accommodation in Gqeberha. Police later arrested a 26-year-old suspect in connection with the death.

Professor Muthwa said the university community remains united in grief. “We recognise the deep emotional toll these tragedies have taken on our students and staff. Our Emthonjeni Student Counselling Services continues to provide ongoing psychosocial support to all who have been affected,” she added.

As Nelson Mandela University continues to mourn, the institution has urged students to look out for one another and to seek professional help when in distress.