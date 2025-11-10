The City of Johannesburg has launched a two-week verification process for informal traders operating within the Central Business District (CBD). The move follows a recent order by the Gauteng High Court, directing the city to formalise trading activities and regulate operations through a verified permit system.

The ruling, handed down by Judge Brad Wanless, mandates that the verification process begin on 4 November and conclude by 18 November 2025. During this period, court/">informal traders are required to visit 66 Jorissen Place in Braamfontein to submit their applications.

City officials will assess each application to confirm whether traders meet the necessary eligibility criteria before issuing permits. The initiative aims to promote lawful trading and maintain order in Johannesburg’s busy CBD.

Applicants are expected to provide several key documents:

South African citizens must submit a valid identity document.

Foreign nationals are required to present a valid passport or asylum seeker permit, alongside proof of legal residence in South Africa.

All applicants must also provide proof of residence and a certificate of acceptability issued by the city’s Environmental Health Department.

According to a city spokesperson, these measures are intended to safeguard public health, confirm the authenticity of traders, and ensure that designated trading spaces are used solely for commercial activities, not as living quarters.

The court’s directive follows ongoing challenges in managing informal trading in Johannesburg’s CBD, where unregulated operations have led to disputes over trading space, hygiene standards, and compliance with municipal by-laws.

City officials have urged all informal traders to participate in the registration process, emphasising that only those with verified permits will be allowed to continue trading legally after the 18 November deadline.

This initiative marks a significant step in Johannesburg’s broader efforts to create a fair and regulated environment for informal economic activity while supporting small-scale entrepreneurs.