Alleged crime boss Vusimuzi Matlala will testify before South Africa’s parliamentary committee investigating police corruption from his prison cell later this month, lawmakers said on Monday.

The parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi met virtually on Monday to adopt an interim report and deliberate on a proposed programme going forward, according to parliamentary officials.

Matlala remains behind bars at Kgosi Mampuru C-Max prison after the Johannesburg High Court denied his bail appeal on Oct. 28. He is expected to appear on Nov. 26-28, though these dates have not been confirmed, officials said.

Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, former head of Crime Intelligence, identified Matlala as a member of the Big Five cartel during testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in September, describing the group as a sophisticated drug trafficking cartel with deep political and law enforcement links.

The committee, chaired by Soviet Lekganyane, began hearings in October amid allegations of a sophisticated crime syndicate deeply embedded within law enforcement and intelligence structures. The committee has until Nov. 28 to complete its mandate.

The Madlanga Commission, a judicial inquiry announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July, is investigating allegations of collusion and corruption between politicians, senior police, prosecutors and intelligence operatives. The parliamentary committee is conducting a parallel investigation.

Key figures including suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and former Police Minister Bheki Cele have testified before the committee.

Matlala faces charges including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, money laundering and defeating the ends of justice. He has denied all allegations.

Khumalo told the commission the Big Five cartel is allegedly involved in drug trafficking, contract killings, tender fraud, vehicle hijackings and kidnappings.

Political scientist Andre Duvenhage of North-West University said the testimonies from both the commission and parliamentary committee indicate the problem is bigger than previously known.