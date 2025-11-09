Police are continuing their investigation into the alleged attempted murder of North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, amid growing uncertainty surrounding the vehicle ownership of the car he was driving during the attack.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Monday evening along the N3 highway near Vosloorus, when assailants in a white bakkie allegedly opened fire on a maroon Chevrolet Aveo. Mogotsi reportedly escaped injury.

Initial reports suggest Mogotsi was reluctant to open a formal case immediately, as he was already wanted by police in connection with the handover of several digital devices linked to an ongoing investigation. On Wednesday, he met with police officials and his legal representatives to provide a statement and surrender the devices.

Police sources told local media that the car involved remains central to their inquiry. Records from the National Administration Traffic Information System (NATIS) show that the vehicle is registered to Liger Motors, a used car dealership based in Boksburg.

The dealership’s owner, Muhammed Ebrahim, confirmed that the vehicle had been sold in February to a company, the details of which he declined to share, citing the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act. Ebrahim added that a recent attempt to process a change of ownership through NATIS was blocked by police while the investigation continues.

He further noted that the buyer had claimed they would register the car independently, a practice Ebrahim described as uncommon when vehicles are purchased directly from dealerships.

Police have said that if evidence suggests Mogotsi staged the shooting, he could face charges of defeating the ends of justice. The investigation into both the alleged attack and the disputed vehicle ownership remains ongoing.