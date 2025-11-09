The timing of kidnapping and robbery involving the Independent Directorate for Anti-Corruption (IDAC)’s head of operations, Matthews Sesoko, has drawn widespread concern and speculation. The incident occurred shortly after sensitive testimony was presented before Parliament’s ad hoc committee, deepening questions around possible links to ongoing corruption probes.

According to reports, Sesoko was kidnapped on Friday evening and later released in the early hours of Saturday morning. His state-issued cellphone and laptop were stolen during the ordeal. The attack took place just days after testimony revealed his critical role in investigations that led to the June arrest of Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and six other senior officials. They are currently facing charges of fraud and corruption.

IDAC’s head, Andrea Johnson, previously confirmed that Sesoko was directly overseeing the investigation into alleged misconduct within Crime Intelligence. The proximity of the kidnapping to these developments has heightened unease within law enforcement circles.

IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame stated that while no direct link could yet be made between Sesoko’s kidnapping and his professional duties, the timing of kidnapping and robbery “reflects the possible dangers of the space he operates in.” He added that investigators were pursuing all possible leads.

Crime expert Chad Thomas expressed concern about the implications of the incident, warning that “targeting of senior law enforcement officials by organised criminal networks” may signal intensified efforts to destabilise anti-corruption work in South Africa’s policing structures.

Police have launched an official investigation into the kidnapping and robbery. Authorities have urged the public to refrain from speculation while the case develops.

The timing of kidnapping and robbery has underscored growing fears over the safety of officials confronting corruption at the highest levels of law enforcement in South Africa.