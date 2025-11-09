Police in South Africa’s Limpopo province have intensified assembly-debates-border-post-bill/">border post patrols along the N1 highway leading to the Beitbridge Border Post and the border line in Musina. Authorities say the operation forms part of a broader security plan to curb cross-border crime and ensure safer travel ahead of the festive season.

Acting Provincial Police Commissioner, Major General Jan Scheepers, said the initiative is being conducted in partnership with the Border Management Authority (BMA) and local communities. The joint effort, he explained, is aimed at detecting criminal activity, intercepting stolen goods, and preventing illegal crossings between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“From the 1st of April 2024 up until the 31st of March 2025, we have recovered 174 vehicles,” Scheepers said. “During the same period, 176 suspects were arrested, 40 of them for attempting to cross the border using false documents, including fraudulent papers from financial institutions and car dealerships.”

The recovered vehicles were reportedly destined to be smuggled across the border into Zimbabwe. Police say ongoing patrols and roadblocks along the N1 have been instrumental in disrupting organised criminal networks that target vehicles for export.

Scheepers added that community cooperation remains crucial in combating border-related crime. “We continue to encourage residents to report suspicious activities in their areas. Our success depends on the partnership between the police, the BMA, and the public,” he said.

Authorities expect an increase in traffic volumes at the Beitbridge Border Post as the festive season approaches. Police have urged motorists to remain vigilant and to comply with all road and border regulations to ensure a safe and lawful holiday period.