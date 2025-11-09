South Africa’s ruling African National Congress rejected suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s offer to step aside from party duties, allowing him to continue organsational work despite an ongoing corruption probe, the party said on Saturday.

Mchunu, who serves on the ANC’s National Executive Committee and National Working Committee, offered to take leave from party responsibilities following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s establishment of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said in a statement.

“The National Executive Committee discussed the circumstances surrounding Comrade Mchunu’s matter and agreed that he would continue to perform organisational tasks while on special leave from his Cabinet responsibilities,” Bhengu said.

Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave in July after KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused him of interfering with investigations to protect individuals linked to crime syndicates. The allegations centered on Mchunu’s decision to disband the province’s Political Killings Task Team, which had been investigating organized crime and political murders.

Mchunu appeared before Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating the allegations but has not yet testified before the Madlanga Commission. He handed over electronic devices to police on Friday as part of the investigation, his spokesperson Sithembiso Mshengu said.

Bhengu said the ANC would “continue to monitor developments” and would “revisit its discussion should new developments arise that warrant further consideration.”

The ANC’s step-aside policy requires members to voluntarily leave their positions once they are criminally charged. However, Mchunu remains under criminal investigation and has not been formally charged, party officials said.

“This policy position, unique to the ANC, reflects the organisation’s enduring commitment to integrity, transparency, and accountability,” Bhengu said.

Professor Firoz Cachalia was appointed acting Police Minister in August and has been overseeing the department during Mchunu’s absence.

Mkhwanazi’s allegations in July included claims that Mchunu had connections to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who faces attempted murder and money laundering charges, and to Brown Mogotsi, a North West businessman. Mchunu has denied knowing Matlala and said he is not close to Mogotsi.

The Democratic Alliance, the second-largest party in South Africa’s Government of National Unity, laid criminal charges against Mchunu in July for allegedly lying to Parliament about his relationship with Mogotsi.

The Madlanga Commission, led by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is investigating allegations of a criminal syndicate infiltrating law enforcement, intelligence services and the judiciary.