Four victims of a drive-by shooting that killed six people in Reiger Park were buried on Saturday, as the Gauteng community called for swift justice amid fears of escalating gang violence.

Cousins Patricia Nieuwenhuys, 41, and Ruth Marais, 32, were laid to rest in a joint funeral service, while separate services were held for Royden Joseph and Danyelle Barlow, 22. A fifth victim, Nomasonto Nkosi, will be buried on Sunday, with a sixth to be buried in their home country, according to police.

The victims were killed on Nov. 1 when gunmen in two Volkswagen Polo vehicles opened fire in the township on Boksburg’s East Rand, leaving three others wounded. Police suspect the attack was gang-related retaliation following the funeral of a gang member earlier that day.

“The Acting Provincial Commissioner has appealed to the community of Reiger Park to allow law enforcement to do their job,” Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said in a statement.

A 23-year-old man arrested by the Anti-Gang Unit was released on Nov. 6 due to insufficient evidence. An 18-year-old was brought in for questioning on Nov. 5, Nevhuhulwi said.

At Barlow’s funeral on Saturday, his mother read a letter expressing unbearable pain at the loss of her only son and urged the perpetrator to repent, according to broadcaster eNCA.

Crime expert Chad Thomas, who visited families after the shooting, warned that a “turf war among gang members” appears to be unfolding in Reiger Park. Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Fred Kekana said resources have been mobilized to investigate the incident.

“It is reported that in the afternoon of November 1, two vehicles, a silver Polo and a black Polo, came to this area and started shooting randomly,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Police maintained a visible presence during Saturday’s funeral services. Ward councillors confirmed officers would patrol the area throughout the weekend to ensure gatherings proceed peacefully.

The shooting has deepened concerns about gang violence in Gauteng townships. Last month, two teenagers were killed and four wounded in what police described as a gang-related attack in Westbury, Sophiatown.

Police have appealed to residents to report criminal activities on the Crime Stop line at 08600 10111 or through the MySaps app.