South Africa’s ruling African National Congress confirmed Friday that suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has indicated willingness to step aside from party organizational work, though the party’s National Executive Committee agreed he should continue performing tasks within the movement while on special leave from Cabinet.

The announcement came hours after Mchunu said ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula had declined his earlier offer to step aside from party duties, highlighting ongoing tensions within the ruling party over how to handle the embattled minister.

Mchunu has been on special leave from his Cabinet post since July following allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that he interfered with criminal investigations and has links to criminal syndicates. President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Professor Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister.

“The African National Congress confirms that Comrade Senzo Mchunu had indicated his willingness to step aside from organisational work following the announcement of the Commission of Inquiry by President Cyril Ramaphosa,” ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said in a statement Friday.

The National Executive Committee discussed Mchunu’s situation and agreed he would continue performing organisational tasks while remaining on special leave from Cabinet responsibilities, according to the statement.

However, Mchunu said in separate remarks Friday that he had written to Mbalula expressing willingness to take leave from ANC National Executive Committee and National Working Committee activities, but was advised his special leave pertained only to Cabinet duties.

“I was advised by the ANC that my special leave pertains to my cabinet responsibilities, and that I would continue with organisational tasks within the movement,” Mchunu said in a statement.

Mkhwanazi alleged in July that Mchunu interfered with high-profile criminal investigations to protect individuals linked to crime syndicates and senior police officials. He claimed Mchunu issued a directive in December 2024 to disband the Political Killings Task Team under pressure from associates including businessman Vuzimusi “Cat” Matlala, who has been arrested for attempted murder.

According to testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, Matlala contributed 500,000 rand ($27,300) toward Mchunu’s campaign for ANC president and was awarded a 360 million rand police contract in 2024.

Mchunu has denied wrongdoing and said he handed his electronic devices to authorities on Friday as part of ongoing investigations.

Two committees are investigating the allegations: the Madlanga Commission established by Ramaphosa and the ANC’s Integrity Commission. Mchunu said he has appeared before the Integrity Commission and is awaiting his turn before the Madlanga Commission.

The ANC reiterated its policy that members voluntarily step aside from responsibilities once criminally charged. Mbalula said previously the step-aside rule does not apply to Mchunu because he has not been criminally charged.

“As a movement rooted in renewal and ethical leadership, the ANC reiterates that once a member is criminally charged, they voluntarily step aside from their responsibilities until the conclusion of such matters,” the party statement said.

The Madlanga Commission has heard testimony from senior police officials criticizing Mchunu’s decision to disband the task team, including former Police Minister Bheki Cele and acting minister Cachalia.