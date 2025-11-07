Suspended South African Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has voluntarily handed over his electronic devices to investigators probing corruption allegations against him, his spokesperson said on Thursday.

Mchunu, 67, submitted the devices to South African Police Service investigators on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption and political interference in law enforcement, spokesperson Sthembiso Mshengu confirmed in a statement.

“Mr Senzo Mchunu confirms that yesterday, on the 6th November 2025, he voluntarily handed over his electronic devices to SAPS investigators as part of an ongoing investigation,” Mshengu said.

The handover comes as the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry examines explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July. Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of corruption, ties to criminal syndicates and meddling in sensitive police investigations during a media briefing on July 6.

President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on a leave of absence in July and established the judicial commission chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga to investigate the allegations.

Mchunu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. “Mr Mchunu reiterates his full cooperation with all lawful processes and reaffirms his unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law,” his spokesperson said.

The minister appeared before Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating the allegations last month. During testimony, Mchunu defended his decision to disband the Political Killings Task Team in December 2024, saying he would have taken the same decision but approached it differently based on how funds were used.

Mkhwanazi’s allegations include claims that Mchunu disbanded the task team to protect politicians and police officers linked to a criminal syndicate. The commissioner said more than 100 case files were taken from the unit and have not been investigated further.

The Democratic Alliance, the African National Congress’s main coalition partner in the Government of National Unity, laid fraud charges against Mchunu in July, accusing him of lying to Parliament about his relationship with businessman Brown Mogotsi.

Investigators also seized electronic devices from Mogotsi last week as part of the probe into fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

The Madlanga Commission is mandated to deliver an interim report within three months of its establishment. Hearings began in September and are examining alleged infiltration of law enforcement and justice structures by criminal networks.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has said the investigations will provide an opportunity to reset the police service, which has faced persistent corruption allegations despite achieving consecutive unqualified audits.