A 32-year-old man accused of killing his two sisters in a daylight shooting outside a school in Mitchell’s Plain, Cape Town, is expected to appear in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The victims, identified as Gouwa Smith-Newman (26) and Zainab Jacobs (30), were shot on Thursday afternoon while waiting to collect the suspect’s children from Portlands Primary School. A 12-year-old boy was also injured in the attack but is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the women were approached by a relative on Wespoort Drive shortly after 3pm.

“Medical personnel declared the younger woman dead at the scene, while the older woman died shortly after being taken to hospital,” Twigg confirmed.

The suspect was arrested soon after the incident and faces two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

A police source suggested that the shooting may have been motivated by a family dispute over visitation rights. The source claimed the accused first shot Jacobs while she crossed a pedestrian crossing, then turned on Smith-Newman, who was sitting in a car, before fleeing with the children.

An eyewitness described scenes of panic as shots rang out.

“At first, I thought it was firecrackers. Then more shots followed and children started running for safety. It was chaos,” the witness said.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) confirmed the shooting took place just outside the school grounds.

“This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the families and friends of those involved,” said WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, adding that counselling has been arranged for pupils and staff.

Police investigations into the Mitchell’s Plain double murder continue. The victims’ family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.