Former Minister of Public Enterprises Malusi Gigaba has confirmed that he has returned home following a meeting with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) in Pretoria on Friday morning.

The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member had been summoned to discuss potential gigaba-in-court-over-transnet-corruption-charges/">fraud and corruption allegations related to Transnet contracts during his term as Public Enterprises Minister between 2010 and 2014.

Earlier in the day, Malusi Gigaba shared on social media that he expected to appear in court after receiving a summons indicating possible corruption charges. He said he left his home early on Friday believing he was presenting himself to authorities in connection with the investigation.

However, upon arrival at the IDAC offices with his legal representatives, he was informed that the charges against him were no longer proceeding. As a result, Malusi Gigaba did not appear before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court as initially expected.

In a statement posted later in the day, Gigaba said he had returned home and would not be attending court. He also reiterated his position that his conduct as Public Enterprises Minister was lawful and carried out under proper oversight.

An IDAC spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, confirmed the meeting had taken place but declined to provide further information. “IDAC will not be commenting any further on the matter,” he said.

Gigaba has faced scrutiny over alleged irregularities linked to state-owned enterprises, including Transnet, during his time in government. The meeting with IDAC is part of ongoing investigations into corruption in South Africa’s public sector.

While Malusi Gigaba maintains his innocence, it remains unclear whether IDAC will pursue further legal action.