A Maitland fire has left at least 248 asylum seekers and undocumented migrants homeless after a blaze destroyed makeshift shelters near the Maitland cemetery in Cape Town on Thursday evening.

According to Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, emergency teams were called to the scene at around 17:00 after several informal structures caught alight off Voortrekker Road, opposite the cemetery. “The fire has since been contained, and no injuries or fatalities have been reported,” Carelse confirmed. “A white marquee tent and several other structures were completely destroyed.”

Ward councillor Cheslyn Steenberg said emergency services responded swiftly but could not save the settlement, which was home to hundreds of vulnerable residents. “Even though the community had called for the removal of the tent, none of us wished for such devastation to occur,” he said. Steenberg added that the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, with reports suggesting either a cooking accident or possible arson.

The affected site, known as Wingfield Tent City, had been the centre of a legal and humanitarian dispute involving asylum seekers and undocumented migrants facing eviction. A recent High Court order had permitted eviction notices to be served at the settlement before the fire occurred.

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers quickly mobilised relief efforts after receiving calls from activists and community leaders. “Hot meals and bottled water were distributed once the fire department contained the flames,” the organisation said in a statement. Their teams are continuing to provide assistance, including food and emergency supplies.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management unit, together with the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and Gift of the Givers, has registered displaced residents and begun providing temporary relief. Home Affairs officials are expected to assist with documentation and assess alternative accommodation options.

Steenberg described the aftermath as “a humanitarian and administrative challenge,” urging national departments to coordinate efforts to support those affected by the Maitland fire.