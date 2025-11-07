Former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba appeared in court on Friday over alleged procurement irregularities at state freight operator Transnet, marking the latest development in South Africa’s wide-ranging state capture investigation. The National Prosecuting Authority has formally charged the 54-year-old politician in connection with multi-billion-rand locomotive contracts awarded during his tenure.

Gigaba handed himself over to police in Pretoria on Friday morning before appearing at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. In a statement posted on social media platform X, he said he had not yet been informed of the specific charges against him.

“I have been summoned to appear in court this morning. I do not know what the charges are yet, but I’ll let you know after receiving the charge sheet,” Gigaba wrote. “Let me declare that I have full confidence in our courts – they are the forum where facts, not fiction, will finally prevail.”

The charges relate to Transnet’s controversial procurement of 1,064 locomotives between 2012 and 2015. The deal, which involved Chinese rail manufacturers China South Rail and China North Rail, saw costs balloon from an initial R38 billion to more than R54 billion.

Gigaba served as Minister of Public Enterprises from 2010 to 2014, the period during which the locomotive contracts were signed. The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, which concluded in 2022, recommended that he be investigated for his role in the procurement process.

“Dr Knowledge Nkanyezi Malusi Siwanetshe Gigaba has been informed by the National Prosecuting Authority that he is required to attend court on 07 November 2025, where he will be formally charged in connection with the ongoing proceedings related to procurement activities at Transnet SOC Ltd,” his office said in a statement.

Evidence presented to the Zondo Commission showed that Gigaba signed as a witness when then-Transnet Group Chief Executive Brian Molefe approved one of the major locomotive contracts in 2012. The commission found the deal was later determined to be irregular.

The former minister has consistently maintained his innocence throughout the investigation. “My conscience is clear regarding my conduct in office – my actions have always been guided by policy, process, and the values of accountability and service,” he said on Friday.

“I respect the processes of our constitutional democracy and will continue to cooperate fully with the legal system as it performs its duties,” Gigaba added.

The Transnet corruption investigation centres on irregular contracts worth billions of rand that prosecutors allege were unlawfully awarded during the state capture era. The Zondo Commission found that Transnet accounted for approximately 72% of all government and state-owned entity contracts linked to state capture, making it the primary site of the alleged looting scheme.

Former Transnet executives Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Anoj Singh and Thamsanqa Jiyane have already appeared in court facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges related to the same locomotive procurement scandal. They were each granted bail of R50,000 in June and are scheduled to return to court in February 2026.

Others charged in related cases include Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, Regiments shareholder Eric Wood, Trillian director Daniel Roy, and Albatime owner Kuben Moodley. Their charges stem from advisory fees and payments totalling hundreds of millions of rand linked to the locomotive deals.

Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, told the BBC that the state will prove procurement processes were violated. “These charges relate to the acquisition of three contracts for locomotives at Transnet between the period of 2011 and 2014,” he said in June when the first arrests were made.

The Zondo Commission report, released in parts throughout 2022, detailed extensive corruption at Transnet and recommended that law enforcement agencies pursue criminal charges against multiple officials and private sector actors involved in state capture activities.

Gigaba previously served as Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Finance in addition to his role at Public Enterprises. He is currently a member of Parliament for the African National Congress and serves on the National Assembly.

The court is expected to set a date for Gigaba’s next appearance after formal charges are read. No bail application was reported at the time of his first court appearance.