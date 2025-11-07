Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Chief Jabulani Mapiyeye told a judicial inquiry on Thursday he was threatened with a hitman by the municipality’s former city manager after he pushed for disciplinary action against his deputy.

Mapiyeye testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that former city manager Imogen Mashazi threatened him and another senior officer in 2023, invoking the name of late taxi boss Jothan Msibi, known as Mswazi, who died in January 2024.

The threat came after Mapiyeye insisted on disciplinary proceedings against Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi, his deputy, who has been implicated in alleged ties to Vusimuzi Matlala, described by witnesses as a member of a criminal cartel syndicate.

Mkhwanazi is accused of authorizing blue lights to be fitted on Matlala’s private vehicles, a violation of South African traffic law that restricts such equipment to state law enforcement.

“She told me that she has learned that it’s myself and Commissioner Spies who are persuading this matter of Julius Mkhwanazi,” Mapiyeye said in testimony. “I even relayed this on the first day to Spies as well that I wanted him to take precautionary measures to where he was traveling.”

Reuters could not immediately reach Mashazi or Mkhwanazi for comment.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in South Africa’s criminal justice system.

Mapiyeye told the commission that Mashazi, along with heads of human resources and legal services, blocked efforts to suspend or discipline Mkhwanazi despite recommendations from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

The EMPD chief said he was suspended in September 2024 on sexual harassment allegations after repeatedly attempting to bring charges against Mkhwanazi.

Democratic Alliance spokesperson for community safety in Ekurhuleni, Jaco Terblanche, said in testimony that Mashazi protects Mkhwanazi and “basically runs the African National Congress caucus” in the municipality.

Mkhwanazi has been placed on special leave since July, when KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made allegations that led to the establishment of the commission.

The inquiry has heard testimony linking senior police officials to alleged criminal networks operating in Gauteng province.