Controversial South African pressure group Operation Dudula has announced its intention to appeal a recent High Court ruling that prohibits it from blocking foreign nationals from accessing public healthcare facilities.

The decision by the Gauteng High Court earlier this week found that the organisation’s actions, particularly demanding identity documents from people suspected of being undocumented immigrants, were unlawful and infringed on the right to healthcare. The court said that access to healthcare in public institutions must not be restricted based on nationality or immigration status.

At a media briefing held in Johannesburg on Thursday, Operation Dudula president Zandile Dabula confirmed that the group’s legal team had been instructed to file an appeal. Dabula said the ruling, if left unchallenged, could have wider implications for public institutions and national security.

“The judgment sets a dangerous precedent that may weaken law enforcement, erode state capacity to manage illegal immigration, and compromise the interests of South African citizens,” Dabula said. “We have instructed our legal team to launch an appeal to protect the interests of South African citizens and the rule of law.”

Dabula also urged members of the movement to comply with the court’s ruling until the appeal process is concluded.

Operation Dudula, which translates to “push back” in Zulu, emerged in 2021, campaigning against illegal immigration and alleging that undocumented migrants strain public services and take jobs from South Africans. Human rights organisations, however, have criticised the group’s activities, accusing it of promoting xenophobia and vigilantism.

The court’s ruling has been welcomed by healthcare operation-dudula-2025-11-06">advocacy groups, who argue that denying anyone medical care contradicts constitutional principles and international human rights standards.

As the appeal process unfolds, the case is expected to reignite debate over immigration, public healthcare access, and the balance between state sovereignty and human rights in South Africa.