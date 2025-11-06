PRETORIA, 6 November 2025– The head of the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Advocate Anthea Johnson, is testifying before Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating police corruption on Thursday. Her appearance follows a series of high-profile testimonies that have raised concerns about alleged misconduct and interference within the anti-corruption body.

Johnson’s testimony comes a day after Acting Minister Firoz Cachalia addressed the committee on policing matters. Cachalia’s session on Wednesday focused on the directive by Minister Senzo Mchunu to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) and the broader implications for law enforcement oversight.

Members of Parliament (MPs) are expected to question Johnson about allegations that IDAC officials, described by some as “rogue elements,” interfered with ongoing police operations. These claims have sparked widespread debate about the integrity and independence of the directorate, which was established to strengthen the country’s fight against police corruption.

The inquiry has already heard from senior police figures, including KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. He told the committee that IDAC played a role in the arrest of Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo earlier this year. The revelation added to growing tensions between the directorate and police leadership.

Former Police Minister Bheki Cele also testified before the committee, acknowledging that “rogue elements” may exist within the IDAC. His comments intensified scrutiny over how the agency handles sensitive corruption cases and interacts with other law enforcement units.

Acting Minister Cachalia, when questioned about these claims, urged MPs to direct their concerns to Johnson. He added that the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC) has been in discussions with the IDAC to review and potentially reform South Africa’s anti-corruption frameworks.

Johnson’s upcoming testimony is expected to shed light on the directorate’s internal practices, its oversight mechanisms, and its role in tackling police corruption amid growing public concern about transparency and accountability in the justice system.