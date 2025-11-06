A suspended South African police chief has accused his deputy of corruption and fraud over an unauthorised agreement with a private security company linked to an alleged underworld figure.

Jabulani Isaac Mapiyeye told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi signed a memorandum of agreement with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s company, Cat VIP Security, without proper authorisation. The deal allegedly allowed the “donation” of four vehicles and a helicopter to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).

Mr Mapiyeye testified on Thursday at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, where the commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in South Africa’s criminal justice system.

The commission, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, has been examining links between law enforcement officials and Mr Matlala, who faces attempted murder charges and has been described by prosecutors as having connections to criminal networks.

Reading from a letter dated 15 June 2022, Mr Mapiyeye told the commission that Cat VIP Security claimed to have signed an agreement with EMPD to enhance crime prevention efforts and provide training.

“While these are needed resources in the police fraternity to help curb crime, we cannot just accept donations without following the right processes,” Mr Mapiyeye said in his testimony.

He described the memorandum as fraudulent and said he later submitted an affidavit to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), which he said confirmed his assessment.

The testimony focused heavily on what Mr Mapiyeye called the “blue lights saga” – allegations that Brigadier Mkhwanazi fitted state-issued blue emergency lights to private vehicles belonging to Cat VIP Security in violation of South African law. Blue lights are legally reserved for police services, metropolitan police, traffic officers and military police.

Mr Mapiyeye said that in February 2023, a journalist sent queries to EMPD about the blue lights allegedly fitted to Cat VIP vehicles. He was on leave at the time but later learned an investigation was underway.

An IPID report dated 01 September 2023 found that Brigadier Mkhwanazi “acted unlawfully with full intent of corruption,” according to Mr Mapiyeye’s testimony.

“He acted unlawfully with full intent of corruption, as Cat VIP unduly benefited as license fees of their vehicles were paid for by the City of Ekurhuleni,” Mr Mapiyeye told the commission. “The suspect misrepresented himself and the EMPD. He presented a non-existent memorandum of understanding, which was the basis of all fraudulent activities that took place.”

The report recommended disciplinary action against Brigadier Mkhwanazi, but Mr Mapiyeye said none was taken. “No disciplinary steps were taken,” he said.

Mr Mapiyeye revealed that Cat VIP Security was not among 10 service providers awarded security contracts by the City of Ekurhuleni in August 2020. Despite this, he said Brigadier Mkhwanazi later submitted a report claiming Cat VIP was a contracted municipal service provider.

In the same report, Mr Mapiyeye said, Brigadier Mkhwanazi stated that EMPD and Cat VIP had undertaken “crime combating operations” during which the company provided surveillance technology, tracking tools and support in arrests.

“These activities were unlawful, as private security firms have no legislative powers to track suspects or engage in arrests,” Mr Mapiyeye said.

He told the commission that the case was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), but no progress has been made.

“We are so frustrated with this case. For the longest time, we were told it is with the DPP, but I could not get any feedback,” Mr Mapiyeye said.

Brigadier Mkhwanazi has previously denied the allegations. According to earlier testimony at the commission, he insisted that EMPD maintained a formal working relationship with Cat VIP Security based on vehicle donations to the department. He is currently on special leave pending investigations.

Both the Ekurhuleni Municipality and EMPD have said that all recruitment and partnership processes were lawful and denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Mapiyeye himself has been on precautionary suspension since September 2024 over separate allegations of sexual harassment and assault. He appeared in Brakpan Magistrate’s Court in October 2024 on sexual harassment and intimidation charges. He denies the allegations.

The commission also heard testimony about 55 irregular appointments and promotions allegedly made by Brigadier Mkhwanazi between May and July 2024 without proper consultation or advertising of positions.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified at the commission in September that Julius Mkhwanazi had registered five of Mr Matlala’s private vehicles under the municipality’s name and fitted them with blue lights.

The commission continues its hearings, with Mr Mapiyeye scheduled to provide further testimony on Friday.