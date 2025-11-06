JOHANNESBURG, 6 November 2025– Two men accused of involvement in the murders of South African rapper AKA (Kiernan Forbes) and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane are expected to be extradited from Eswatini to South Africa next week.

Brothers Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were arrested in February last year in Mbabane, the capital of Eswatini, following a months-long investigation into the fatal shooting that shocked the nation. The incident occurred outside a restaurant on Durban’s popular Florida Road in February 2023, where AKA and Motsoane were gunned down in what police have described as a coordinated attack.

In October 2024, the Manzini Magistrate’s Court approved South Africa’s extradition request for the Ndimande brothers. However, their legal team immediately lodged an appeal to block the order. That appeal was officially withdrawn last week Monday, paving the way for their transfer.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has since confirmed that Eswatini’s acting Prime Minister has signed the release order, authorising their extradition.

Once in South Africa, the brothers will join five other accused individuals who are already in custody. The group faces multiple charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The killing of AKA, one of South Africa’s most celebrated hip-hop artists, and his long-time friend Motsoane drew widespread condemnation and calls for justice. Their deaths sparked national mourning and renewed debate about gun violence in the country.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring that those responsible for the murders of AKA and Tibz face justice in a South African court.