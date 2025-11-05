PRETORIA, 5 November 2025– Testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday, the head of Crime Intelligence Division, Dumisani Khumalo, alleged that suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya instructed convicted tender tycoon Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to open a false case of theft against members of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

Khumalo told the commission that he had met with former Police Minister Bheki Cele last year. During that meeting, Cele informed him that Matlala had admitted to opening a case alleging Khumalo and PKTT members had stolen Rolex watches and MacBook laptops during a raid at Matlala’s home. According to Khumalo’s testimony, Matlala said he was acting on the advice of Sibiya.

The alleged theft case never proceeded to court. According to Khumalo, the matter was not added to the court roll because it was not deemed urgent, and the charges were later withdrawn. He said that Cele had explained that Sibiya had “advised” Matlala to open the false case.

The hearing raises serious questions about the role of senior police leadership and the interaction between crime intelligence and external entities. If substantiated, these allegations would reflect misuse of power by Sibiya, compromising integrity of law-enforcement processes and potentially obstructing justice.

Khumalo stressed that the PKTT, which investigates politically sensitive murders, should not have been subjected to such a fabrication. He said that the alleged intervention by Sibiya threatened the independence of the investigative team.

Sibiya, who is suspended from his post, declined to comment through police channels. Matlala, already criminally accused in tender-related corruption cases, also did not respond to requests for comment.

The Madlanga Commission, established to probe the conduct of the police service and the integrity of investigations into high-profile political killings, will continue hearing this matter among others. Its findings will carry significant implications for policing oversight and governance.

Observers note that the allegations, if verified, may trigger disciplinary or criminal proceedings beyond the Commission’s own findings. The police service is under renewed scrutiny as South Africa grapples with questions of accountability and institutional reform