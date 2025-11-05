CAPE TOWN, 5 November 2025– The National Assembly has begun deliberations on the Border Post Bill, a proposed law designed to modernise South Africa’s border management and streamline the movement of people and goods. Lawmakers say the legislation could strengthen trade ties, enhance security, and improve cooperation across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

The Border Post Bill seeks to establish one-stop border posts that allow for joint operations between South African and neighbouring country authorities. The system is intended to reduce duplication, cut congestion at key entry points, and facilitate faster, lawful cross-border movement. Proponents argue the reform could make South Africa more competitive in regional trade by reducing logistical bottlenecks that have long hindered transport and commerce.

Supporters within the National Assembly highlighted the Bill’s potential to improve efficiency while curbing illegal migration and smuggling. However, concerns were also raised about possible implications for human dignity and security at border points, with some lawmakers urging careful implementation to avoid abuses.

Rise Mzansi’s Chief Organiser and National Assembly Caucus Whip, Makashule Gana, emphasised the importance of regional collaboration. “Co-operation at SADC level, especially with our immediate neighbours, is critical,” he said. “If anyone enters South Africa through a land border post, they have passed through the SADC region. Effective coordination across borders is essential for controlled and documented migration.”

Gana added that harmonising border operations could help reduce tensions over undocumented migration and improve data on cross-border movement. “When all neighbouring countries work together, it becomes easier to manage migration responsibly and fairly,” he said.

LISTEN: One Stop Border Post Bill debated in Parliament